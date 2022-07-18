Mike Cooper set to face Leeds Rhinos after swapping Warrington Wolves for Wigan Warriors

The 33-year-old had agreed to join the Warriors for 2023 but has brought the move forward after securing a release from the four months left on his contract with the Wolves.

Cooper arrived for training at Robin Park on Monday morning and the Super League club say he is in contention to make his debut against Leeds on Thursday.

Wigan executive director Kris Radlinski said: “Once it became clear to Mike that he was not part of Warrington’s plans for the remainder of the year, we seized the opportunity to strengthen our squad at a key point in the season.

Mike Cooper has ended his long association with Warrington Wolves. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“With eight games to go before the play-offs begin, we get a guy with bags of experience who is hungry for success. We look forward to him getting started and he is available for selection immediately.”

Cooper, who played 238 games for Warrington and another 69 for St George Illawarra in the NRL, told Wigan TV: “It’s been a bit of a whirlwind but I’m here now and I just want to get started and put my best foot forward.

“It’s a proud club with huge history and proven success and I want to be a part of that.

“Hopefully I can add to what we’ve already got here. Wigan have a history of playing a certain way – playing with a load of intent and that suits me.

Mike Cooper represented England against the Combined Nations All Stars in June. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“We’ve got a fantastic pack already and some young lads and I’ll bring that experience but first and foremost it’s about earning people’s respect.

“It’s about fitting into the culture here and making mates with everybody – from the office staff to the performance staff and players. It’s one big family and I’m really happy to be a part of it.”