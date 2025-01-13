Mike McMeeken named Wakefield Trinity captain as Daryl Powell explains decision

Mike McMeeken has been backed to lead Wakefield Trinity in an "outstanding way" following his appointment as captain for the club's Super League return.

The 30-year-old, who rose to prominence under current Trinity boss Daryl Powell during a six-year stay at Castleford Tigers, replaces Matty Ashurst in the role ahead of his first season with Trinity.

McMeeken joined Wakefield in a high-profile move from Catalans Dragons, a club he represented for four years.

Powell viewed the England forward as the ideal candidate to lead Trinity into a new era in Super League.

"I am delighted to announce Mike McMeeken as our captain for the 2025 season," said Powell.

"Mike has grown massively over his career as a player and a leader and I believe he will lead our leadership group in an outstanding way.

"He will lead the team as he does by example but also with his knowledge and experience of playing the game at international level and in big games across his career."

McMeeken established himself as one of the competition's leading forwards during his time at Catalans, helping the French outfit reach two Grand Finals.

Mike McMeeken will lead Trinity into the new season. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

The Basingstoke native is ready to lead from the front when Trinity kick off their Super League season at Leeds Rhinos on February 15.

"It's a great honour to be named captain of a club with such a great history and to be named captain at the beginning of the journey that we are going on at the moment," said McMeeken, who will captain Wakefield for the first time at Belle Vue in round two against Hull KR.

"The great thing about this club and the group we have is that even with me being named as captain, we have a number of great leaders in the team with the likes of Jay Pitts and Liam Hood just two of the guys with a vast amount of experience and respect from the rest of the players.