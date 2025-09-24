Mikey Lewis and Jake Connor face off for Man of Steel as shortlist revealed
Wigan Warriors full-back Jai Field is the other nominee for the prestigious individual award.
All three players were named in the Dream Team after starring for their clubs in Super League during the regular season.
Connor scored seven tries and provided 30 assists for the Rhinos, his influence highlighted by the impact of his absence in the recent defeats to Catalans Dragons and Wigan.
Lewis was involved in more tries than any other player in the competition after scoring 19 himself and laying on 28 for team-mates in KR's run to the League Leaders' Shield.
A repeat success would see Lewis become only the fourth player to win the award more than once and the first to do it in consecutive years since Paul Sculthorpe in 2001 and 2002.
Field, meanwhile, registered 24 tries and 21 assists for the second-placed Warriors.
Connor is the only contender in action in the opening round of the play-offs, with Leeds set to host St Helens at Headingley on Saturday.
Hull KR and Wigan await the winners of the eliminators in next week's semi-finals.
The 2025 Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel will be crowned at the Rugby League Awards Night in Manchester on Tuesday, October 7.