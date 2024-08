Mikey Lewis biting allegation overshadows Hull KR win as Catalans Dragons boss Steve McNamara issues firm response

Hull KR scrum-half Mikey Lewis accused Catalans Dragons full-back Cesar Rouge of biting him during Rovers’ convincing Magic Weekend win over the French side on Sunday.

Lewis claimed Rouge bit his hand during the second half of an emphatic 36-4 triumph at Elland Road that lifted the title-chasing Robins back to the top of the Betfred Super League.

Lewis told Sky Sports: “It’s just one of those things where I’m trying to look after Jez (Litten) and I’m trying to push him off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“My hand has ended up inside of his mouth and he’s bitten down.

A flashpoint in Hull KR's win over Catalans. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

“It’s one of those, I’m trying to push him away.

“Rugby league is a tough enough sport and to bite, it’s not in the game. I’ll let the RFL do their bit and what will be will be. I’ll just move on now.”

The matter will be investigated by the Rugby Football League, but Catalans coach Steve McNamara was incredulous over the affair.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, McNamara said: “That needs looking at. It was two blokes standing and one puts his hand in the other bloke’s mouth and pushes down on it and moves him about.

“You can’t have a biting allegation on that. That’s wrong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad