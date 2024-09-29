Mikey Lewis claims individual award ahead of Hull KR's Old Trafford bid

Hull KR star Mikey Lewis has been crowned the 2024 Rugby League Writers and Broadcasters Association Player of the Year.

The half-back received 58 per cent of the vote after scoring 19 tries and providing 24 assists in 26 Super League games for the second-placed Robins.

Lewis saw off competition from Wigan Warriors playmaker Bevan French and Salford Red Devils half-back Marc Sneyd to claim the individual honour.

The 23-year-old, who was named in the Dream Team earlier this week and is a leading contender for the Man of Steel award, is KR's first winner of the RLWBA prize since it was introduced in 1996.

RLWBA chair Trevor Hunt said: "Congratulations to Mikey Lewis who has been a rising star of the Super League for a few seasons but has taken his performances to another level this year as Hull KR have established themselves as genuine challengers for a first appearance in the Grand Final at Old Trafford.

"The list of former winners shows that our members have always appreciated the performances of players who could get the crowd to the edge of their seats with pure brilliance. Mikey very much fits into that category.

"The exciting thing for Hull KR and the sport is that he’s still only 23 so we’ve got many more years to enjoy his performances for club and country."

Lewis will be out to book his first Old Trafford appearance when Hull KR host Warrington Wolves in Friday's semi-final.