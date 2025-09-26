Mikey Lewis out to create Hull KR legacy after committing long-term future

Mikey Lewis has committed his long-term future to Hull KR in a major boost for the Super League title hopefuls.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The reigning Man of Steel was under contract until the end of 2028 but Rovers have tied down their star man for a further two years to ward off interest from the NRL.

It is understood there is no NRL release clause in his new deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a massive honour," said Lewis, who has won the Challenge Cup and League Leaders' Shield with his hometown club this season.

"This place feels like home for me. There's been a massive turnaround at this club and I want to continue to be a part of that journey.

"I want to create my own legacy here at Hull KR and win trophies with the team I've got around me. I don't see why we can’t do that and create our own legacy as a team.

"We want to win as much as we can. Being able to do that and come out and train and play with your best mates is a dream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want to thank Willie (Peters, head coach), the coaching staff, the team alongside Paul (Lakin, chief executive) and the board for giving me this opportunity to stay here for a long time."

Mikey Lewis is staying at Hull KR long-term. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Lewis, who has scored 73 tries in 129 games since his debut in 2019, retained his spot in the Dream Team last week and is in the running for back-to-back Man of Steel awards.

The England international will be a central figure when Hull KR bid to return to Old Trafford in next week's semi-final at Craven Park.

Peters views the new deal as a shot in the arm for the entire competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a significant signing not just for Hull KR but for the Super League and the game in the UK," he said.

Mikey Lewis retained his place in the Dream Team last week. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It's important for clubs to keep their up-and-coming stars over here with the expansion of the NRL. When players like Mikey do commit to their club for five years, you can't understate how important that is.