Mikey Lewis out to create Hull KR legacy after committing long-term future
The reigning Man of Steel was under contract until the end of 2028 but Rovers have tied down their star man for a further two years to ward off interest from the NRL.
It is understood there is no NRL release clause in his new deal.
"It's a massive honour," said Lewis, who has won the Challenge Cup and League Leaders' Shield with his hometown club this season.
"This place feels like home for me. There's been a massive turnaround at this club and I want to continue to be a part of that journey.
"I want to create my own legacy here at Hull KR and win trophies with the team I've got around me. I don't see why we can’t do that and create our own legacy as a team.
"We want to win as much as we can. Being able to do that and come out and train and play with your best mates is a dream.
"I want to thank Willie (Peters, head coach), the coaching staff, the team alongside Paul (Lakin, chief executive) and the board for giving me this opportunity to stay here for a long time."
Lewis, who has scored 73 tries in 129 games since his debut in 2019, retained his spot in the Dream Team last week and is in the running for back-to-back Man of Steel awards.
The England international will be a central figure when Hull KR bid to return to Old Trafford in next week's semi-final at Craven Park.
Peters views the new deal as a shot in the arm for the entire competition.
"It's a significant signing not just for Hull KR but for the Super League and the game in the UK," he said.
"It's important for clubs to keep their up-and-coming stars over here with the expansion of the NRL. When players like Mikey do commit to their club for five years, you can't understate how important that is.
"Mikey has finalised this deal on the back of looking at everything in his life. It's not only about him now but it's about his little boy. That shows how far Mikey has come with his personal growth and his maturity."