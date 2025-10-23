Mikey Lewis set for England start in Ashes opener against Australia following shock decision

Mikey Lewis appears set to start for England in Saturday's Ashes opener against Australia following Harry Smith's shock omission from Shaun Wane's trimmed squad for Wembley.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wane had been expected to keep the Kangaroos guessing by naming both half-backs in his final 19.

Smith's absence, however, leaves Lewis as the clear favourite to partner captain George Williams at the national stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AJ Brimson – a versatile Australian who switched his international allegiance earlier this year through his mother's English heritage – is another option for Wane, though he spent much of the NRL campaign at full-back.

Lewis was instrumental in Hull KR's historic treble, capping a stellar domestic season by claiming the Rob Burrow Award in the Super League Grand Final.

The 24-year-old could line up alongside Rovers team-mate Jez Litten but fellow Craven Park favourite Joe Burgess has lost out to Dom Young and Tom Johnstone in the battle for the wing spots.

Johnstone is likely to be one of two Wakefield Trinity representatives at Wembley, along with England regular Mike McMeeken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mikolaj Oledzki made the squad but Leeds Rhinos team-mates Harry Newman and Kallum Watkins missed out, meaning starts for Jake Wardle and John Bateman.

Mikey Lewis is preparing for the biggest game of his fledgling international career. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Canberra Raiders loose forward Morgan Smithies was the other player cut from the original 24-man group.

"I'm delighted to name our 19 for the opening Ashes Test against Australia this Saturday at Wembley," said Wane.

"We have a fantastic squad and whittling it down for the first Ashes Test match in 22 years wasn't easy but I am confident the players selected can challenge the Kangaroos this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've had two fantastic weeks in camp preparing and we are now in touching distance of what will be a historic fixture under the Wembley arch."

Tom Johnstone will start for England at Wembley. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)