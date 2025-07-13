Mikolaj Oledzki injury fear adds to jolt Leeds Rhinos received
Arthur saw Paul Wellens’ Saints dig deeper than his side did as the Headingley visitors overca
me the first-half losses of Daryl Clark and Jake Burns plus a late sin-bin for Agnatius Paasi to claim their fifth win in a row.
Owen Dagnall’s early try proved the only score in a 6-0 Saints win, and but for a disallowed second-half try from James McDonnell, the Rhinos rarely threatened and looked short of ideas when it came to cracking the resolute Saints back-line.
Arthur lamented: “We allowed them to frustrate us and with that frustration, everyone was trying to come up with something special and we didn’t work together as a team. We’ve got to learn to control our emotions and not worry about things that aren’t in our control. We didn’t deserve to win that game. They outplayed us.
“There weren’t a lot of positives to take out of it. There were lots of lessons in there for us and I’d rather get those lessons now than when it really matters.”
Arthur revealed prop Mikolaj Oledzki, pictured, had gone to hospital and could require surgery on a potential facial fracture after being forced off following a collision midway through the second half.
“It doesn’t look good,” admitted Arthur. “He might have a fracture to his face so we’ll have to wait and see. He’s pretty beat up, he’s on the gas. They’ll get him up to hospital and see where it goes, but it could be surgery.”
Wellens, whose position has looked under serious threat on a number of occasions this season, said: “It was as good a defensive performance as I’ve seen in a long time from any team.
“Particularly playing against a strong and dangerous outfit with so many individuals. If you throw into that the 25 degree heat and the necessity to keep turning up, it was there in abundance.”
Reflecting on his side’s surge back from their early season troubles, Wellens added: “When you face adversity you’ve got two ways of dealing with it – you either quit and give in or you pull together as a team.”