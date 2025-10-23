Mikolaj Oledzki's emotional Ashes moment highlights international rugby league's enduring magic

For a long time, international rugby league has been dogged by apathy.

Interest often wanes once the domestic season ends, leaving what should be the jewel in the sport's crown overlooked and underappreciated.

But signs suggest the international game is enjoying a long-overdue resurgence.

The Pacific Championships have helped reignite interest in the southern hemisphere; up north, it has taken the Kangaroos' arrival to get fans buzzing.

The Tests at Everton and Headingley have long since sold out, while Saturday's Wembley opener will be played in front of a record Ashes crowd.

For Leeds Rhinos prop Mikolaj Oledzki, representing England on the international stage has always been the pinnacle.

The build-up to his first Ashes series has been intense but nothing compares to the moment he found out he had made the squad.

"I thought I couldn't stay at home all day because I would drive myself crazy so we ended up going out for a long walk with the family to take my mind off things," he recalled.

Mikolaj Oledzki is back in the England set-up after three years away. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"As it got later and later, I thought Shaun (Wane, England boss) must have made all the nice calls and was waiting to do the tough ones.

"The phone rang and everything just stopped, even my heart at one point. That was probably the most nervous moment I've had in my life because I wanted it so much.

"When he told me I'd be involved, I looked at my partner and had tears in my eyes. It was a bit surreal. I went through every emotion."

Oledzki's reaction is a reminder of the enduring magic of international rugby league.

Mikolaj Oledzki is fresh from a strong season at club level. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

But there were times when the powerful front-rower feared he might never pull on an England shirt again.

Oledzki has not featured since earning the last of his two caps at the 2022 World Cup but with the help of Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur, he is now on the verge of a comeback against Australia.

"The 2023 and 2024 seasons were challenging for me because I knew I was better than what I was dishing up," admitted Oledzki, who is set to be named in Wane's 19-man squad for Wembley today. "I wasn't confident in myself and was frustrated because I was way off my standards.

"Brad has been massive for me. He took all the grey areas away and simplified everything for me. I absolutely love playing under him and he's brought the best out of me. Playing in a great pack helps, too.

Mikolaj Oledzki attended the Ashes launch at Wembley on Tuesday. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"I do feel like I'm getting back to my best. I knew by doing that I'd give myself a shot. To get the phone call from Shaun and be back in an England shirt after two years of disappointment is a dream come true.

"Some players have had the most decorated careers and never had the chance to play in an Ashes series. I'm even getting goosebumps talking about how much it means to me."

Oledzki's domestic season was not without its challenges – his late-season form checked by a fractured cheekbone – but he returns to the international stage in peak condition.

A bit-part player at the World Cup, the 26-year-old is determined to prove his worth during the Ashes.

"That's another thing," he added. "The last experience I had in an England shirt, I needed shoulder surgery so wasn't 100 per cent where I wanted to be physically.

"When Shaun gave me a chance against France in the World Cup, I didn't show what I was capable of.

Mikolaj Oledzki, top right, in action against France at the last World Cup. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"That left a bit of a sour taste in my mouth. I didn't want that to be my last memory representing England. I have the chance to redeem myself now and show Shaun that wasn't me and that I can do a job on this stage."

An Ashes series needs no extra incentive, yet it gives Oledzki the chance to make sure Leeds' play-off heartbreak against St Helens is not his abiding memory of 2025.

"Once the dust settled, it felt like we'd won but they'd just done a coin toss after the game and it got taken away from us," he said.

"It felt like a bad dream. After the season we had, we felt we were capable of more and deserved better – but sport can sometimes be cruel.

"I've still not quite 100 per cent got over it and am absolutely gutted when I think about what could have been.

