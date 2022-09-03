Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rhinos' season appeared to be over after going into the final eight minutes eight points behind but they dug deep to secure fifth spot and a trip to Catalans Dragons next Friday.

"There's a lot of parts of our sport that are about being brave, tough, hanging in there and pushing through adversity and fatigue," said Smith.

"For most of the game we did that stuff really well; we just lacked any fluency again and didn't respect the ball.

"Again, I thought our energy was decent on the back of a short turnaround and the travel (to Perpignan).

"I thought it was a good battle and great for a neutral fan sitting and watching on TV. That's how a regular season should finish."

The victory completes a remarkable turnaround for the Rhinos under Smith.

Leeds were 11th in the table when Smith was appointed in April but have won 13 of their 18 games since to leave themselves 160 minutes from Old Trafford.

Leeds Rhinos huddle together at full-time. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson/SWpix.com)

"The minimum goal at the start of pre-season is to be in the play-offs," said Smith. "To be there is a good result.

"It's been a tough year for players and staff alike. There have been a few bumps in the road but the work that started last November has all accumulated to get us to this point."

A fifth-place finish sets up a third visit to Perpignan in seven weeks and a fourth trip to France this summer.

Smith believes it will come down to the survival of the fittest under the lights at Stade Gilbert Brutus.

"In the end, it doesn't matter how many games you've played all year," he said. "It's just about getting out there and giving it your best.

"They're a top-four team and have been for a long time. They know how to play these games whereas it's a bit of a new experience for this group; we've got a level of experience among our players but not together in these big games."

After seeing Castleford's season end in cruel fashion, Lee Radford refused to be too downhearted.

"It was an unbelievable effort and commitment to each other," said the Tigers head coach, who had no specialist half-backs at Headingley.

"We dusted ourselves down and continued to march together.

“Although we didn’t achieve our season goal, with all that’s been thrown at us and the challenges that we’ve overcome, I’m incredibly proud of them.