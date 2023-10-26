Mitieli Vulikijapani hopes to put this season’s injury troubles behind him after signing a new deal at Hull FC.

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com. Hull FC’s Mitieli Vulikijapani runs in for a try.

The Fijian international Mitieli Vulikijapani has signed for another year with the club, having scored eight tries in 24 appearances since joining the club in 2021.

The British Army Gunner, who serves with the 47 Regiment Royal Artillery, Vulikijapani’s season was ended by an ACL injury at Easter.

But Vulikijapani is expected to return to full fitness in the coming months in time for the 224 campaign.

Vulikijapani said: “I’m so grateful for the opportunity to continue playing for the club, which has always been really supportive of me ever since I arrived.

“Personally, I just can’t wait to be back on the field with the boys because it’s been a frustrating year with not a lot of game time due to my injury.

“I’m working really hard on my return and I hope to come back even better than I was before my injury.

“Pre-season is not long away now and I’ve got my mind set on having a really good campaign and going strong into the 2024 season.”

Hull FC head coach, Tony Smith, added: “Now that Mitch has had his operation, we’re really hopeful that he can return and get back to the level of competing that we know he is capable of.

“He’s a good size and he’s got good skill – two things I always look out for.

“It was a frustrating year for him, but when Mitch completes his recovery, he’ll provide us with some good versatility in the back line, with him being able to play at both centre and on the wing.”

