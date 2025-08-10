Huddersfield Giants coach Luke Robinson admitted his relief after his side finally secured their first home win of the season at the expense of Catalans Dragons on Saturday.

Impressive youngster George Flanagan scored 12 points, including two tries, as the Giants claimed a deserved 18-6 success at the Accu Stadium. It has been a dismal season for the club but, with what was their fifth victory overall in the Betfred Super League and a second in succession, Robinson can finally see reason for optimism.

He said: “I must be the only coach that didn’t really want to play at home with the form that we’ve had over the last 18 months, two years, but hopefully that’s the monkey off our back.

“We’d like to finish with a bit of a flurry, so it’s great to win at home, great to give the loyal fans something to sing about.

“When you play at home, it should be a bit of a fortress where teams don’t want to come and where we get wins, but it’s not been the case. Hopefully we can change that.

“What we’re really proud of most of all is that in the first 10-15 minutes they had the majority of the ball and it would have been very easy for us to fold, but we stuck at it. We played tough rugby.

“We stemmed the tide and after that, if I’m honest, I thought we had full control of the game.

“There’s been a lot of games this year where we’ve been winning and I’ve been extremely nervous, but I wasn’t today. There wasn’t one part of me nervous.”

Huddersfield finally got over the line at the Accu Stadium. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Jacob Gagai also scored for the Giants with an interception try but it was 20-year-old Flanagan, playing at full-back, who stole the show.

Robinson said: “George is a fabulous young player, he’s great. He’s getting better and better each and every week.”

Catalans have also endured a troubled campaign.

The French outfit have won just once in 10 games since Joel Tomkins succeeded the sacked Steve McNamara as coach.

Luke Robinson's side are now well placed to climb the table. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)