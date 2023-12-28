Morgan Smith out to put down roots at Hull FC after fresh relegation frustration with Wakefield Trinity

As Wakefield Trinity slipped out of Super League, Morgan Smith was not alone in wondering what the future held.

The playmaker joined Trinity on a two-year deal at the end of 2022 but the club's perilous situation meant all bets were off.

A foot injury ended Smith's year in June, leaving him helpless to prevent what had seemed inevitable from the early weeks of the campaign.

Smith went through the same thing at London Broncos in 2019 and had to drop down to the Championship following the capital club’s relegation.

The anxiety lifted once Hull FC made their move but for a little while, there was a sense of history repeating itself.

"I did have that (anxiety) at some point," Smith told The Yorkshire Post. "I was definitely wondering what I would be doing this season.

"As a rugby player, you want to stay full-time. Coming off the back of my foot, I didn't expect much.

"It was a similar feeling to the London relegation because I was injured then as well. It was a similar time of the year – July, August time I dislocated my shoulder so had to have surgery for that.

Morgan Smith reaches out to score against Leeds. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"In both instances, I couldn't really affect the outcome much. It is tough, not just for myself but my family as well. They feel that uncertainty as well.

"Fortunately, I sorted my future at Hull so that took the pressure off me a little bit."

Smith was a highly rated youngster, so much so that Warrington Wolves raided the Leeds Rhinos scholarship programme to sign him as a teenager.

The Featherstone native represented England Academy and got his first taste of Super League a week after his 18th birthday.

Morgan Smith got his career back on track at Featherstone. (Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Smith's career has come full circle after linking back up with former Warrington coach Tony Smith at Hull.

"He gave me my debut and I played a fair few games under him," said the half-back.

"It was my first taste back then. Looking back, you don't realise how much you've got to work on and kind of think you've done it.

"It's not easy and you've got to earn your right to get back to that. I fell back down to the Championship with Featherstone and had a good year.

New start: Morgan Smith was just finding his stride with Wakefield Trinity last season when injury cut him down. He is hoping for better fortune at Hull FC (PIcture: Alex Whitehead/SWPix.com)

"I'm glad to be working with him again. He's shown some confidence in me to bring me here. It makes me want to give back to him."

Injuries have followed Smith around in recent years, with a ruptured ACL robbing him of the chance to pull on a York Knights shirt.

Fresh from getting back on track with a full season at Featherstone Rovers, Smith was enjoying consistent game time in Super League with Wakefield when he injured his foot.

"I've had a few injuries the last couple of years, pretty bad ones as well," said Smith, who featured 15 times in his only season at Belle Vue.

"Last year I was just coming into some form at Wakefield and unfortunately did my Lisfranc in my foot which ended my season.

"Obviously the season didn't go how we wanted it to but I made some good friends and enjoyed my time there.

Morgan Smith is aiming to put down roots at Hull FC. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"For me, it was like a baptism of fire. I had to play that leading half role sometimes. The game against Leeds was my favourite because I could do what I wanted.

"Fortunately, I've got this opportunity at Hull and I'm looking to take it with both hands.

"I just want to stay fit and healthy and play as many games as I can. Hopefully when I do play, I perform and earn my spot in the team."

Smith spent the early part of his career at hooker and returned to the role at the start of his time with Wakefield.

After living something of a nomad life in recent times, Smith is not about to make demands as he looks to put down roots in west Hull.

"Honestly, it's wherever Tony wants to play me," he said. "Even if it's on the wing, I'll do it to the best of my ability.

"I don't prefer either or. If you'd have asked me that last year, I would have probably said half because I wanted to prove that I could do it. I felt I started doing that until I did my foot.

"This year I'm open-minded. I can play nine or half to a good standard, I believe.

"I've bounced around a few clubs the last couple of years.