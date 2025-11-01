Morgan Smithies ready to help England prove doubters wrong in second Ashes Test

England forward Morgan Smithies is desperate to make up for lost time in Saturday's second Ashes Test against Australia.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Halifax native made his debut in a mid-season clash with France in 2023 but has had to wait until this weekend for another taste of international rugby league.

Smithies returns to Shaun Wane's team with the series on the line following a disappointing 26-6 defeat at Wembley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's been a few years now and I'll be full of pride," said Smithies ahead of the Everton Test. "I'm a proud Englishman. Playing for your country is the pinnacle.

"Every year it's a goal of mine to pull the England shirt on. I've got my opportunity now and am desperate to do my country and family proud.

"It's do or die. I want to do all I can for my team-mates and my country."

Smithies could only watch on last week as England fell flat in the first Ashes Test since 2003.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 24-year-old is ready to help the hosts put things right after earning a long-awaited recall.

Morgan Smithies is set for his Ashes debut this weekend. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We know we underperformed last week," he said. "The lads who played are buzzing to get back out there to right a few wrongs.

"I got disappointing news and just tried to keep a positive attitude to help the boys. It was hard watching when you want to be out there but luckily I get an opportunity this week.

"The belief is really strong in the group. We know what we're capable of inside the camp. We didn't show how good we are last week and want to make sure we do that this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know how big the task is to save the series but everyone's looking forward to it."

Morgan Smithies, right, has spent the past two seasons in the NRL with Canberra. (Photo: Mark Nolan/Getty Images)

Smithies makes his international comeback fresh from helping Canberra Raiders claim their first minor premiership since 1990. He has played 49 games in his two seasons in the NRL, steeling him for what is to come against the Kangaroos.

"I play against the Aussies week in, week out in the NRL," he added. "They are obviously a very, very fit side and have a lot of skill and class about them.

"I felt like I found my feet a lot more in my second year. It was a great year with the Raiders. We were consistent and then just fell at the last hurdle in the finals, which did hurt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Since that game I've been buzzing to get back out and play. I'm feeling confident going into this Test."

Morgan Smithies, second left, takes in Everton's new stadium, the venue for Saturday's second Test. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

An Ashes appearance represents a landmark moment for the former Siddal junior.

Smithies may have spent his entire professional career away from Yorkshire but he has not forgotten his roots.

"My brother is the captain of the first team at Siddal," he said. "He plays under Jake Connor. He's not what you see on the field. He's a good bloke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I go down there when I can. When I got back, I was keeping fit down there and still keep in contact with quite a few of the lads I played with.

"I've got quite a few of my family and friends coming. I can't wait to play in front of them. Playing in Australia, it's quite rare that they can watch me nowadays.