Luke Robinson has hailed Leroy Cudjoe as a true Huddersfield Giants legend after the veteran confirmed he will retire at the end of the season.

The 37-year-old, who has scored 130 tries in 406 appearances for his hometown club, will make his final Accu Stadium appearance on Sunday when Salford Red Devils visit.

After bowing out against Leigh Leopards next weekend, Cudjoe will act as a mentor to young players transitioning from the academy to the first team.

"Legend gets bandied around a lot in sport and people say it more often than I'd like to hear – but he genuinely has legendary status," said Robinson.

"One of the biggest accolades I can ever give to him is that if my three boys who love rugby league turn into the man Leroy has become, I'd be a super proud dad.

"He's not only Mr Huddersfield from a Giants perspective but a Huddersfield rugby perspective. He's not only had a big impact on the Giants but a massive impact on the town itself.

"We are going to miss him on the field but he's going to be such an asset to us off it. With his experience, love for the game and love for the Giants, we could see an even bigger influence from him in the next few years.

"He's got an in-depth knowledge of the town, the amateur game and the scholarship and academy. He'll be integral to us finding the next Leroy Cudjoe."

Leroy Cudjoe has been hailed as 'Mr Huddersfield' by Luke Robinson. (Photo: Darren Greenhalgh/SWpix.com)

Cudjoe, who earned 10 England caps during his international career, was reappointed as captain by Robinson at the start of this year after demonstrating his enduring influence following his switch to the pack.

The forward has featured 24 times in a disappointing Super League campaign for the Giants, missing just two games.

Although he will leave a sizeable hole in his team, Robinson is pleased that Cudjoe is finishing while his stock remains high.

"He's probably still one of our best players," added the Huddersfield boss.

Leroy Cudjoe recently played his 400th game for the Giants. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"We look at stats every week and he's always up there competing with everyone else.