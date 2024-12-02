Former Castleford Tigers boss Craig Lingard has secured a swift return to coaching after taking over from Mark Aston at Sheffield Eagles.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lingard was sacked by Castleford in October despite leading the club to an improved finish in Super League.

The 46-year-old served a long apprenticeship in the lower leagues before joining the Tigers, leading unfancied part-timers Batley Bulldogs to the Championship Grand Final and the 1895 Cup final during his four-year spell in charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm really pleased to be here and excited to get going and see what next season can bring for the club," said Lingard.

“I want to be at a club that is ambitious and can see themselves in the longer term pushing for Super League.

"I really feel that my ambitions align with the club. I can't wait to get going and meet the boys."

The appointment is a significant coup for the Eagles after Aston's Rugby Football League suspension forced them to look for a replacement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aston, who celebrated his 700th match as head coach earlier this year, has moved into a temporary position in the back offices pending an appeal against his 18-month ban for breaching the RFL's player welfare rules.