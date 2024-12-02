'My ambitions align with the club': Former Castleford Tigers boss Craig Lingard lands Sheffield Eagles job
Lingard was sacked by Castleford in October despite leading the club to an improved finish in Super League.
The 46-year-old served a long apprenticeship in the lower leagues before joining the Tigers, leading unfancied part-timers Batley Bulldogs to the Championship Grand Final and the 1895 Cup final during his four-year spell in charge.
"I'm really pleased to be here and excited to get going and see what next season can bring for the club," said Lingard.
“I want to be at a club that is ambitious and can see themselves in the longer term pushing for Super League.
"I really feel that my ambitions align with the club. I can't wait to get going and meet the boys."
The appointment is a significant coup for the Eagles after Aston's Rugby Football League suspension forced them to look for a replacement.
Aston, who celebrated his 700th match as head coach earlier this year, has moved into a temporary position in the back offices pending an appeal against his 18-month ban for breaching the RFL's player welfare rules.
The 57-year-old will become Sheffield’s director of rugby when his suspension ends in April 2026 or on the successful appeal of the ban, whichever comes first.
