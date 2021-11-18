‘National Museum will be in Hudderfield’s George Hotel’ insists RL Cares charity

Landmark: Huddersfield's George Hotel, the birthplace of rugby league. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com

The sport was famously born there on August 29, 1895 and Kirklees Council announced in June last year it would work with RL Cares to establish a world-class museum within the historic building.

The charity says it “remains 100 per cent committed” to doing so after comments from the council hinted otherwise.

A statement read: “RL Cares would like to place on record its surprise and disappointment at recent suggestions from Kirklees Council officers that the charity is considering new proposals to establish the National Rugby League Museum at a location other than the George Hotel.

“This is simply not the case. The success of Kirklees Council’s application to host the National Rugby League Museum was based on the museum being housed at the George Hotel.

“To the wider world, Rugby League, recognised by the Government as one of the UK’s top five sports, was coming home, and nothing has happened in the last 17 months to change that. Any proposals to house the National Rugby League Museum in Kirklees anywhere other than the George Hotel are both misguided and uninformed.”

Rugby League Cares reaffirmed its commitment to working with all parties to deliver the project.

The statement read: “Since Kirklees was awarded the tender in June last year, RL Cares and its partners have invested considerable resources and time to realise this fantastic project, which would make the National Rugby League Museum at the George Hotel the crown jewel of the local authority’s regeneration plans for the town.