St Helens head coach Paul Wellens hailed his side’s never-say-die spirit after Shane Wright’s last-gasp try sealed a stunning 16-14 win over Leeds in their Betfred Super League play-off eliminator at Headingley.

Wright crossed on the final play of the game, with the final hooter long gone, after heroics from Harry Robertson and Tristan Sailor had gifted him the chance to cap his side’s comeback from eight points down with five minutes left on the clock.

“I spoke to the team numerous times throughout the year that you’re never done till you’re done, keep going, and I’ve go to pay these players huge credit,” said Wellens, whose side will now travel to Hull KR next Saturday in the second semi-final.

“The way they executed the skill levels in that last play of the game under the highest pressure you can imagine, it shows why we do what we do week in, week out – so you can execute in big moments like that.”

Saints’ win was all the more remarkable given they were without their leading try scorer Kyle Feldt and also lost prop Matty Lees at half-time after he got a message that his wife had gone into labour.

“His partner was due to be induced tomorrow but obviously the way it transpired, things gathered pace quicker than we thought they would,” explained Wellens.