Former Castleford Tigers star Jake Mamo says he was not willing to put his body through any more trauma after a back injury convinced him to hang up his boots.

The 28-year-old retired in the aftermath of last month's Super League game against St Helens, with interim Castleford boss Andy Last confirming Mamo's departure during his press conference on Wednesday morning.

Mamo, who arrived in England with Huddersfield Giants in 2017, scored 11 tries in 20 games in his debut season at Wheldon Road but featured only twice this year before calling time on his career.

“There were a lot of factors that came into the decision with the main one being that I’ve suffered too many head knocks and injuries," he said in a statement.

Jake Mamo has hung up his boots. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I suffered a bad back injury in my last game against Saints and I couldn’t move for three days after that. I thought to myself that I never want to feel like that ever again.

“Rugby league has given me a lot and also given me the chance to move over here to the UK. I’ve had good relationships with fans at all the clubs I have been at and that is going to be the thing I miss the most. The Castleford fans especially because I always spent time after the games getting round to talk to them and they’ve been really good to me.