New Golden Point rule for Championship and League One

DRAWN matches will be decided by Golden Point extra-time in the Betfred Championship and League One next season, but with a twist.

Each team will take one point from games which are level after 80 minutes, with a third competition point going to the first side to score during two five-minute periods of extra-time.

Golden Point made its debut in Super League this year, with two points being taken by the team which scored in extra-time and none for the losing side.

That will be unchanged in 2020.

Rugby Football League chief executive Ralph Rimmer said: “The clubs were keen to maintain a one-point reward for teams securing a draw, in addition to providing the possibility of extra excitement in Golden Point extra-time. We hope supporters will welcome this innovation.”

Dewsbury Rams will stage the opening fixture in the lower divisions next year when they play host to Leigh Centurions on Friday, January 31.

York City Knights, who finished third last season and will move into their new stadium early in the year, kick-off away to 2019 league runners-up Toulouse Olympique on Saturday, February 1.

Bradford Bulls begin life at Dewsbury’s Tetley’s Stadium the following day, against relegated London Broncos.

There are two Yorkshire derbies in round one, with Featherstone Rovers visiting Batley Bulldogs and Halifax playing host to Sheffield Eagles.

Championship clubs will play on Good Friday, but the second round of the holiday programme has been put back from the traditional Easter Monday date to Wednesday, April 15, at the request of clubs, to give players extra recovery time.

Dewsbury’s ‘home’ fixture against tenants Bradford will be played at Headingley on Sunday, June 21, as a curtain-raiser to a Super League derby between Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity.

In League One, Keighley Cougars have home advantage against Hunslet in round one, on Sunday, February 16 and Doncaster visit North Wales Crusaders.

Rimmer said: “2019 has been a year of significant progress for Betfred Championship and League One and there’s plenty more to anticipate in 2020.

“The challenge for all of us is to maintain that positive mood around the competition.”