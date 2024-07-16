New Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur responds to Perth Bears speculation as he discusses long-term plans
The Australian will spend the rest of this season in charge of Leeds Rhinos after being handed the reins for the final 10 games, although neither party has ruled out extending the deal.
While he admitted he is interested in potentially heading up the project at the Bears, Arthur insists the role at Leeds is just as exciting.
"What you'll get with me is if you ask me a question, I'll be honest with you and tell you how it is," he said in his first media conference on Tuesday.
"I've had one meeting with those guys and that was with the Perth government. That was just around helping them with some questions they had and some ideas at what they're looking at – pathways and stuff like that.
"Until any decision is made on whether they're in the competition or not, who is heading up the franchise and what it looks like, that's as far as it's gone.
"Does that opportunity excite me? It would excite any head coach to get a clean slate – but I feel what I've got right here now is a clean slate."
Arthur spent 10 years in charge of Parramatta Eels and led them to the 2022 NRL Grand Final before losing his job in May.
The 50-year-old has made no secret of his desire to resume his career in the NRL but he is open to extending his stay at Headingley.
"I’ve been honest about it all the way through: I want to be a career coach in the NRL and still feel like I’ve got some unfinished business there," he said.
"But also, I’ve always had the desire at some stage to coach in the Super League, whether it was at the end of my career or now. I don’t want to be drawn into whether I’m staying or I’m not because I don’t know.
"I’ve left my family at home so that shows I’m committed to helping the club right now. If I can do as much as I can now to help the club advance through this year and beyond whether it’s with or without me, then great.
"The club hasn’t put any pressure on me whatsoever. There’s no timeframe on it. If we go well and we're enjoying it and I like the place, well that helps. If the players buy in too, great."
