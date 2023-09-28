Young hooker Thomas Deakin views Huddersfield Giants as the perfect club to launch his first-team career after a long apprenticeship in the Sydney Roosters set-up.

The Oldham native has signed a two-year deal with the Giants as a replacement for the retired Nathan Peats.

Deakin feels ready to make the step up after playing 20 games in the NSW Cup this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Funnily enough, I went to watch Ian Watson's team (Salford) play against St Helens in the Grand Final a few years back," said Deakin.

Thomas Deakin in action for the Roosters in a trial game this year. (Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images)

"I was watching them and following them and they did something special. So when I heard that Huddersfield wanted me and that he was the head of that project, it's an opportunity I jumped at.

"I think it's the next step in my career. I have been at the Rosters since under-13s and it's a big part of my life but I think it's time to start playing some first-team footy."

The 21-year-old is Huddersfield's third confirmed addition for 2024 following the signings of Jack Murchie and Adam Swift.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thomas is a young British nine who we’ve kept a close eye on ever since he featured in the trial games for Sydney during pre-season," said Giants boss Watson.

"He’s played in the reserve game competition for Sydney during 2023 and we’ve been watching how he’s performed.

"I feel that Thomas will be a great fit for the organisation. He’s also a boxing champion so he comes with the right work ethic and mentality and that’s the sort of player we want to promote through the Giants.

"He’s been well educated in a great environment in the Roosters system, while also training with the first team during pre-season. He learnt so much from the players they have there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad