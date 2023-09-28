'Next step in my career': Huddersfield Giants new boy Thomas Deakin relishing Super League challenge
The Oldham native has signed a two-year deal with the Giants as a replacement for the retired Nathan Peats.
Deakin feels ready to make the step up after playing 20 games in the NSW Cup this year.
"Funnily enough, I went to watch Ian Watson's team (Salford) play against St Helens in the Grand Final a few years back," said Deakin.
"I was watching them and following them and they did something special. So when I heard that Huddersfield wanted me and that he was the head of that project, it's an opportunity I jumped at.
"I think it's the next step in my career. I have been at the Rosters since under-13s and it's a big part of my life but I think it's time to start playing some first-team footy."
The 21-year-old is Huddersfield's third confirmed addition for 2024 following the signings of Jack Murchie and Adam Swift.
"Thomas is a young British nine who we’ve kept a close eye on ever since he featured in the trial games for Sydney during pre-season," said Giants boss Watson.
"He’s played in the reserve game competition for Sydney during 2023 and we’ve been watching how he’s performed.
"I feel that Thomas will be a great fit for the organisation. He’s also a boxing champion so he comes with the right work ethic and mentality and that’s the sort of player we want to promote through the Giants.
"He’s been well educated in a great environment in the Roosters system, while also training with the first team during pre-season. He learnt so much from the players they have there.
"Attack-wise he’s quick from dummy-half and has some real good distribution. Defensively he’s not afraid of putting his body in and can also fit in at loose if needed, giving us good strength in our spine."