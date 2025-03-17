Niall Evalds bids emotional farewell to Hull KR after completing Huddersfield Giants move

James O'Brien
By James O'Brien

Rugby League correspondent

Published 17th Mar 2025, 18:00 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 18:03 BST
Niall Evalds has played his last game for Hull KR after joining Huddersfield Giants on loan for the rest of the 2025 season.

The former Castleford Tigers full-back, whose contract at KR expires at the end of the year, links up with Huddersfield with immediate effect to ease their injury problems.

Evalds scored 10 tries in 28 games to help Rovers reach last season's Super League Grand Final but he has now moved back closer to his home in West Yorkshire.

"I've absolutely loved my time with Hull KR," said Evalds, who has been replaced at Craven Park by Arthur Mourgue.

"I'd like to say thank you to all the players, staff and the fans – they’ve all been so supportive of me and my family which has been a big part of it being such an enjoyable experience.

"A special thank you to our player welfare manager, Sue Thompson for all of her help regarding my son, August. She made everything smooth sailing for August and has gone above and beyond for my family.

"It was a special moment for me and my family having my team-mates get behind my family for Rare Disease Day, wearing special laces to raise awareness of Pitt-Hopkins Syndrome for August.

"I’m happy and proud of my time with Hull KR. Playing in a Grand Final and being able to walk out to the fans at Old Trafford was so special. My time with the club is full of happy memories.

Niall Evalds has completed his move back to West Yorkshire. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)placeholder image
Niall Evalds has completed his move back to West Yorkshire. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I'm excited for a new challenge. I hope I can contribute and help Huddersfield climb the ladder."

Evalds joins Huddersfield at a time when Luke Robinson is grappling with a lengthy casualty list.

The Giants are particularly depleted in the spine with Jacob Gagai, Adam Clune and Zac Woolford all on the sidelines.

"He's been consistently one of the best full-backs for a number of years," said Robinson, whose side travel to Salford Red Devils on Thursday.

"He's got plenty of speed and lots of energy. He's a local lad and I'm chuffed to have him on board."

