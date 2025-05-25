Luke Robinson views the upcoming break as a chance to kick-start Huddersfield Giants' season after another heavy Super League defeat.

The Giants claimed their first win of the year at Magic Weekend in early May but have been quickly brought back down to earth.

After suffering a nilling at the hands of leaders Hull KR, Robinson's side were torn apart by St Helens in a 46-4 drubbing on home soil.

Huddersfield's injury problems have eased in recent weeks and the squad has been further strengthened by the arrival of Australian prop Tristan Powell, who is set to make his debut against Leigh Leopards this Thursday.

The pressure is mounting on Robinson ahead of that fixture but he believes some quality time on the training field – something he has been robbed of so far this season due to injuries – will help his team recover.

"It feels like a line in the sand now," he said. "There are no more excuses and it is time to start putting in some really good training.

"We will have two weeks where we can get some training under our belts and hopefully our season can really kick-start."

Robinson bemoaned another dismal night for his struggling side, who failed to get out of their own half in the first 25 minutes and ultimately were undone by a virtuoso performance from three-try Jack Welsby.

Luke Robinson admits there are no more excuses for Huddersfield. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)