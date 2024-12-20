James Batchelor has become the latest player to commit his long-term future to Hull KR after signing a deal until the end of 2029.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The influential second-rower was under contract at Craven Park for the next two seasons but the proactive Robins have tagged on three more years in the latest move to protect the core of Willie Peters' squad.

Batchelor joins captain Elliot Minchella in pledging his prime years to Rovers this pre-season, while Man of Steel Mikey Lewis signed a long-term deal this time last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 26-year-old Batchelor has become an integral part of Peters' pack since his arrival from Wakefield Trinity ahead of the 2023 campaign, scoring 11 tries in 52 games and captaining the side to the Grand Final in Minchella's absence last season.

"I'm absolutely buzzing," said Batchelor.

"When the club approached me and talked about extending, it was a no-brainer. It was quick. There's no place I'd rather be.

"As soon as I came and moved over here, me and my partner settled really well and we just loved it. We're not from Hull, I wasn't a Hull KR fan growing up, but it certainly feels like my club now."

Peters views the new deal as a significant piece of business.

James Batchelor is an influential figure in the Hull KR camp. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Batch is a key signing for us," said the Rovers boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was important we locked him down long term as he's a big part of what we're doing.

"I've seen a lot of growth in James, especially off the field in terms of his leadership.