'No place I'd rather be': James Batchelor becomes latest key man to commit to Hull KR
The influential second-rower was under contract at Craven Park for the next two seasons but the proactive Robins have tagged on three more years in the latest move to protect the core of Willie Peters' squad.
Batchelor joins captain Elliot Minchella in pledging his prime years to Rovers this pre-season, while Man of Steel Mikey Lewis signed a long-term deal this time last year.
The 26-year-old Batchelor has become an integral part of Peters' pack since his arrival from Wakefield Trinity ahead of the 2023 campaign, scoring 11 tries in 52 games and captaining the side to the Grand Final in Minchella's absence last season.
"I'm absolutely buzzing," said Batchelor.
"When the club approached me and talked about extending, it was a no-brainer. It was quick. There's no place I'd rather be.
"As soon as I came and moved over here, me and my partner settled really well and we just loved it. We're not from Hull, I wasn't a Hull KR fan growing up, but it certainly feels like my club now."
Peters views the new deal as a significant piece of business.
"Batch is a key signing for us," said the Rovers boss.
"It was important we locked him down long term as he's a big part of what we're doing.
"I've seen a lot of growth in James, especially off the field in terms of his leadership.
"He's very settled which is helping him perform on the field. He's one of our leaders and is very important to what this club is about."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.