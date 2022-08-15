St Helens booked a home semi-final thanks to a 60-6 demolition of Hull FC and Wigan Warriors are on course to follow suit despite a shock defeat at Wakefield Trinity.

Huddersfield Giants and Catalans Dragons were left kicking themselves after missing the chance to put pressure on Wigan in the battle for second place.

A top-two finish is particularly valuable this season with the table-toppers and runners-up getting a much-needed weekend off as well as a home semi-final.

If the table stays as it is, it will take a good team to prevent another St Helens-Wigan Grand Final.

Both teams have perfect home records this season and will be refreshed after two weeks without a game.

The teams that finish fifth and sixth will face a similar challenge in the eliminators.

Huddersfield and Catalans, who remain on course to secure top-four finishes, have lost only three home games between them in 2022.

Although Castleford Tigers, Leeds Rhinos and Salford Red Devils are all capable of defying the odds on the road, home advantage is set to be crucial in the play-offs.

Here, The Yorkshire Post takes a look at each Super League team's home record in 2022.

12th: Toulouse Olympique - P12 W4 L8 = 33.33 win percentage Record - LLLWLWLLWWLL

11th: Wakefield Trinity - P12 W5 L7 = 41.66 win percentage Record - LLWWLLWWLLLW

10th: Warrington Wolves - P12 W5 L7 = 41.66 win percentage Record - LLWWLLWWLLLW

9th: Leeds Rhinos - P10 W5 D1 L4 = 55 win percentage Record - LLLLDWWWWW