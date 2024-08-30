Legendary Hull FC hooker Danny Houghton will bring the curtain down on his illustrious 18-year career at the end of this season.

The one-club man is in contention to make his 450th appearance for Hull against Castleford Tigers on Saturday after recovering from injury but he will bow out next month.

Houghton secured his place in club folklore as part of the team that won back-to-back Challenge Cups, famously producing the try-saving tackle that ended Hull's long wait for a Wembley victory in 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tireless nine was crowned the Man of Steel at the end of that campaign and has been a regular winner of the Hit Man award for the most tackles in a season.

Danny Houghton will hang up his boots next month. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Houghton has struggled to have the same influence in recent times due to injuries, which convinced him to hang up his boots.

"I feel prepared for this but it's a sad moment to bring to an end something I've been doing for the past 18 years, over half my life," said the 35-year-old.

"I wouldn't change any of it for the world. I've had a great ride. I've seen some great highs and some lows too but I've got no regrets whatsoever and I'm happy with what I have achieved in my career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At this moment in time, my body's telling me it is time. I've had a few niggling injuries this season and I’ve always said if I can’t give 100 per cent to this club, I wouldn't want to do it anymore. So it is the right time now."

Danny Houghton's match-saving tackle on Ben Currie in the 2016 Challenge Cup final. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Houghton, who was reappointed as captain for the 2024 season, has been restricted to 13 appearances, with a calf issue keeping him sidelined since early July.

The Hull native is set to continue his long association with the club after being offered an off-field role from next year.

Hull chairman Adam Pearson said: "Danny is nothing short of a living legend in West Hull and the respect he has gained across rugby league is testament to the incredible contribution he has brought to the sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His commitment, dedication and passion for this club over the past two decades has been unwavering, from joining us as a young man in the mid-2000s to departing us as one of our leading appearance-makers of all-time. All of those elements are epitomised by that iconic tackle at Wembley some eight years ago which made so many dreams become reality. He is truly immortal in Hull FC terms.

Danny Houghton has struggled with injuries this season. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"For those of us who have been fortunate to have worked alongside him, Danny is an example of a true clubman who is proud to represent his club both on and off the field.