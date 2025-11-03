No timelines, just demands: Ryan Carr sets tone at Castleford Tigers
The Australian has inherited a team that finished second bottom in 2025, continuing the club's recent struggles and giving him plenty of scope for improvement.
Rather than chasing a fixed long-term target, Carr is focused on maintaining high standards from the outset.
"I don't want to put a timeline on it," said Carr at his unveiling on Monday.
"Everyone has short-term goals and long-term goals in anything in life but as soon as you start putting timelines on things, you give people a chance to have outs – and we're not having any outs.
"Our accountability is going to be really high here at this club. Everyone is paid to do a job and we're going to make sure everyone does their job to the best of their ability from day one."
Castleford will report back to Wheldon Road for testing later this week before starting Carr's first pre-season in earnest next Monday.
Asked what a good season looked like for the Tigers in 2026, Carr replied: "Making sure we become the club we know we can be, both on and off the field.
"There are some things you can control and some things you can't. We've got to make sure we're 100 per cent on top of the things we can control and our fans walk away feeling proud.
"There's a rich history here. It's a centenary year, a big year for the club, and we want to repay all the support with good performances and give people something to be proud of.
"We can't control where we'll finish on the ladder but we can control how hard we'll work."
The Tigers turned Wheldon Road into a fortress under Daryl Powell but have struggled to make the most of home comforts in recent seasons.
Carr is determined to restore that bite on his watch.
"A huge advantage of the club is its community," he added.
"There are passionate fans who care about the club deeply and we want to create that hostile environment here because that's what home grounds are for.
"One thing I know from first-hand experience is that on its day, this rivals any other team in the competition for a home ground. It's our job to make the community feel excited about us."