New Castleford Tigers head coach Ryan Carr has refused to set a timeline for success at Wheldon Road, insisting it would send the wrong message to his players.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Australian has inherited a team that finished second bottom in 2025, continuing the club's recent struggles and giving him plenty of scope for improvement.

Rather than chasing a fixed long-term target, Carr is focused on maintaining high standards from the outset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't want to put a timeline on it," said Carr at his unveiling on Monday.

"Everyone has short-term goals and long-term goals in anything in life but as soon as you start putting timelines on things, you give people a chance to have outs – and we're not having any outs.

"Our accountability is going to be really high here at this club. Everyone is paid to do a job and we're going to make sure everyone does their job to the best of their ability from day one."

Castleford will report back to Wheldon Road for testing later this week before starting Carr's first pre-season in earnest next Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked what a good season looked like for the Tigers in 2026, Carr replied: "Making sure we become the club we know we can be, both on and off the field.

Ryan Carr is getting to work at Wheldon Road. (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

"There are some things you can control and some things you can't. We've got to make sure we're 100 per cent on top of the things we can control and our fans walk away feeling proud.

"There's a rich history here. It's a centenary year, a big year for the club, and we want to repay all the support with good performances and give people something to be proud of.

"We can't control where we'll finish on the ladder but we can control how hard we'll work."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tigers turned Wheldon Road into a fortress under Daryl Powell but have struggled to make the most of home comforts in recent seasons.

Chris Chester and Ryan Carr faced the media on Monday. (Photo: Peter Smith)

Carr is determined to restore that bite on his watch.

"A huge advantage of the club is its community," he added.

"There are passionate fans who care about the club deeply and we want to create that hostile environment here because that's what home grounds are for.