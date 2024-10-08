Hull KR's hopes of making their World Club Challenge debut appear to be over after the chief executive of Penrith Panthers declared that there is "no way in the world" the NRL champions could fit the fixture into their early 2025 schedule.

The all-conquering Panthers beat Melbourne Storm last weekend to retain their title, which would ordinarily set up a date with the Super League champions.

However, Penrith are due to kick off their 2025 season in Las Vegas on March 1 as part of a rugby league festival that will see Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves lock horns.

A World Club Challenge appearance was also deemed unlikely for Wigan due to logistical issues but Hull KR were prepared to travel to Australia to face the NRL champions.

The Robins, who will appear in their first Super League Grand Final this weekend, have yet to feature in a World Club Challenge.

That wait is set to continue regardless of the result at Old Trafford, with Penrith CEO Brian Fletcher telling The Daily Telegraph that the idea is a non-starter.

"You couldn't put the players through it," said Fletcher. "We can’t play it. We don't have the timespan. It's impractical.

"There's no way in the world we could fit it into the schedule. Our coaches and football department have said the players couldn't stand up to it.

Hull KR are preparing for their first Grand Final. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"The amount of football that they’ve played and then a World Club Challenge before we go to Vegas – it becomes too much.

"Player welfare is the biggest problem. We have 20-odd players in the Pacific Test matches as well and we have a lot of surgery to be done on players over the off-season."

Penrith have had the NRL title under lock and key since 2021 but the World Club Challenge has eluded them.

The Panthers lost to St Helens on home soil in 2023 before going down to Wigan in England earlier this year.

Wigan won this year's World Club Challenge. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

The 14-6 triumph over Melbourne gave them another shot at the trophy but they are happy for their wait to go on.

"You wouldn’t be able to get them ready for an early game in early February," added Fletcher.