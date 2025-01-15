Richie Myler admits Super League clubs facing amateur teams is not a good look for the sport but stressed that Hull FC will give the Challenge Cup the respect it deserves.

The Black and Whites face a journey into the unknown following a change of format for the 2025 season, which has seen all 12 top-flight sides handed away ties against lower-league outfits in round three.

While there was the potential for upsets elsewhere in the draw, Hull, Leeds Rhinos and St Helens are all guaranteed to meet non-league opposition to raise questions about player welfare.

In Hull's case, they will take on either GB Police, York Acorn, London Chargers or Oulton Raiders in the club’s first competitive match against a community side in 27 years.

"During my time at York, we played Newcastle Thunder, which was a Championship team versus an understrength team at the bottom of League One, and scored 114 points," said Myler, who recently combined his director of rugby position with a new role as chief executive.

"The gulf between Super League and amateur rugby league is clearly even bigger than that.

"I don't think it's a good look for our sport but if an amateur team beats a Super League team we're writing a whole different story.

"That's ultimately what they've tried to create with this format. However, West Hull could play St Helens who Hull FC struggle against.

Richie Myler has mixed views on last night's Challenge Cup draw. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

"We'll just rock up and play who we're meant to when the time comes. My question to the RFL will be: where are we playing and can their ground hold fans?"

Super League clubs have entered the cup a round earlier than in previous years to give a dozen lower-league teams plum home ties and create David versus Goliath clashes.

The decision could yet be vindicated with the likes of Castleford Tigers and Hull KR facing challenging trips to Championship sides.

"I love the heritage of sport and the ambition that a non-league team can theoretically go all the way to Wembley," added Myler.

Super League giants St Helens could face West Hull. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

"I love that clubs and players can have that dream. It's funny because I'm renovating a house in Harrogate and two of the lads who work onsite play for York Acorn. They were saying how funny it was that they could play against my team.

"It's the beauty of the cup that people get the chance to play against professional athletes but some would say it's not fair.

"It's not for me to say, really. We're in a knockout competition and you've got to play well to win. We'll give it the respect it deserves.

"There are always cup upsets. If I was an amateur player and got the chance to play against Hull FC, I'd love to do it.

York Acorn celebrate last year's win against Cornwall.

"After that round three weekend, two Super League clubs might be out of the competition and people might be calling it a great concept."

Of Hull's potential opponents, York Acorn appear best placed to keep the scoreline respectable.

Acorn are an established top-flight National Conference League outfit and faced Championship clubs Bradford Bulls and Halifax Panthers in the previous two competitions.

However, they have yet to play a competitive fixture this season following the postponement of their first-round clash with GB Police.

Captain Matt Chilton, who played in the 62-6 loss at The Shay last year after missing the meeting with Bradford through injury, accepts that the deck is stacked against the community club.

"I'd agree that it's dangerous because they started months ago and we did one or two sessions before Christmas to get the rustiness away," said Chilton.

"They will be a lot more prepped in contact and they're also full-time athletes, at the end of the day. We work full-time and play as a bit of fun on the side.

"We'd be able to front up for a bit. They'd obviously be a lot fitter but we'd try match up for as long as we could. They might get over the top of us from the start but all we could do is have a go.

"I think the story would be absolutely brilliant for us to play against a Super League team but I wouldn't say it's fair that they're in this early because they are miles better than us – and most of the Championship teams as well."

The highest-ranked side of the four, Acorn travel to St Helens to face GB Police on Sunday for the right to host London Chargers or Oulton Raiders in round two the following weekend.

The community outfit will go all out to secure a dream tie despite the challenges that will come with it.

"It gives us a big incentive," added Chilton.

"If we can get two good wins, we'll have the chance to play in the biggest game we'll probably ever get to play in, possibly down at Acorn if it's allowed by the RFL.