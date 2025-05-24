Brad Arthur admits Leeds Rhinos are still striving to match Super League's benchmark sides despite climbing to third place with a comprehensive win over Castleford Tigers.

The Rhinos wore their rivals down in Saturday's derby at Wheldon Road, scoring four tries in the final half-hour to claim a 29-6 victory.

A fifth win in six matches represents Leeds' best run of form since the last time they reached the Grand Final in 2022 but Arthur has stressed there is work to do to catch Hull KR and Wigan Warriors.

"We're not at their level yet but that's where we're aiming to get to," said Arthur.

"We're chasing just being a little bit better each week and getting our combinations right.

"Where we sit on the table is nice but not what my priority is right now. If we can maintain that performance and professionalism, the win column takes care of itself."

Sam Lisone scored the only try of a hard-fought first half before Jake Connor kicked a drop goal to give Leeds a 7-0 lead at the break.

Louis Senior raced over in the opening minute of the second period to offer Castleford hope but the Rhinos quickly regained control to pull away from their hosts.

Lisone and Harry Newman both claimed doubles, while Ryan Hall got his name on the scoresheet with a typically strong finish.

"I thought it was pretty professional," added Arthur.

"We made limited errors. We talked about just making sure we got to the end of the tackle count and that's where all our points would come.

"They (Castleford) really had a crack in the first half and the amount of work they had to do took its toll on them.

"But it's a credit to our guys for being patient. They need to understand that we don't need to be winning on the scoreboard after 10 minutes – it doesn't matter."

Danny McGuire's Tigers were hoping to build on last week's thumping win over Salford Red Devils but remain without a victory against a team outside the bottom two after losing the energy battle.

McGuire remains confident he will turn Castleford's fortunes around despite a ninth defeat leaving his side marooned in 10th place.

"I was really pleased with the boys," said the former Rhinos half-back.

"I thought they worked tirelessly and were really committed. I don't think the score reflected the contest.

"Leeds were in a close contest and they knew it but they took their opportunities and rugby league is all about moments.

"I'm not pleased because we lost but you can take a defeat if you've left everything out there. I think we did that.

"We haven't got the win but know we're on the right track and have just got to keep working hard.