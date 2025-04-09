Brad Arthur remains torn on his Leeds Rhinos future after reiterating that he is not in a position to commit to the club due to family reasons.

The former Parramatta Eels head coach is under contract at Headingley until the end of 2025 but has made no secret of his desire to return to the NRL.

The topic resurfaced earlier this week when Arthur appeared to suggest he was leaning towards heading back home in an interview with an Australian media outlet.

Arthur, whose son Matt is poised to make his Newcastle Knights debut this weekend, explained his comments in a heartfelt update ahead of Leeds' trip to Salford Red Devils on Thursday.

"Of course I'd love to get an opportunity to coach in the NRL but the situation hasn't changed for me," said the Australian.

"I've got two boys (Jake Arthur plays for Manly Sea Eagles) I've been away from for nine months and it is tough for me, it is hard. I don’t know how I am going to feel about being away from them in the next two months, let alone another seven.

"I am a dad and my youngest boy makes his debut for Newcastle this weekend and I'm not there. I feel like I'm not fulfilling my dad duties and that is the hardest bit for me. It is purely family."

Arthur has made a positive impression at Headingley since his arrival last summer, originally on a short-term deal.

The 50-year-old quickly extended his contract for this season but has always stressed that a longer stay would be challenging.

"In terms of job satisfaction, I love it here – I really do," he said. "I love my job, the people are great and I like working with this team.

"I feel like we are getting better and are still going to get better. I also believe I probably need another full pre-season and the finished product is a 12 or 18-month job with these guys.

"The club is building strong. Bleasy (sporting director Ian Blease) is putting together a good list and (chairman) Paul Caddick's committed to putting together a good team and having good staff, which we’ve got.

"There’s no pressure from the club. We sat down last week – me, Paul and Bleasy – and discussed it.

"Until they need a dead-set cut-off date and an answer, they are comfortable at the minute just letting it flow. They understand it is just a family situation, it's as simple as that.

"I have been honest and consistent all the way through – job satisfaction is great; I just miss my boys and being a dad and being around my family, which I hope everyone understands."

Leeds have won only three of their six Super League games in 2025 but performances have improved on Arthur's watch.

Arthur acknowledges that there will come a time when the Rhinos, who are keen for him to stay, must act in their best interests if a decision has yet to be made.

Asked whether he had given himself a deadline to make a decision, Arthur replied: "I don't know how I'm going to feel next month.

"I'm going to have to sit here this weekend and watch my young bloke make his debut for his new club. I know I can't be there for every game but that is going to be hard.

"At some stage I get that the club needs to make their decision. I am quite open and honest with them and I understand at some stage they are going to have to put a line in the same and say, 'We need to know what you’re doing'.