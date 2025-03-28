Danny McGuire admits Hull FC's resurgence has given Castleford Tigers food for thought about their own recruitment strategy.

The Black and Whites armed new head coach John Cartwright with experienced leaders and are reaping the benefits in the early stages of the 2025 season.

Cartwright's side extended their unbeaten run to five matches with a 24-14 win at Castleford on Thursday night, a far cry from last year when they won just three games.

McGuire was left frustrated by another rudderless showing from his side after watching Hull's leaders drag their team to victory.

"I think everybody slagged their recruitment off, didn't they?" said McGuire, whose side have lost five of their six Super League games this year. "It's not looking bad now, is it?

"It's experience and people that can guide you around the field and who have been in those situations. They're important, really important.

"It's shown out there. I don't think Hull are playing that well, to be honest with you, but they're finding a way.

"They've got some confidence and are scrambling well for each other. Every time we had an opportunity, there were four or five of their players in the picture saving tries – and there weren't enough of our players doing that.

Hull celebrate Aidan Sezer's try at Castleford. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"(John) Asiata, (Aidan) Sezer and people like that are really leading from the front for them. It's maybe something we need to look at.

"Last year, the club went a different way and tried to get some younger players in to develop them – but we probably do need a little bit more leadership and experience to help guide the team."

Castleford finished above Hull in 2024 but have been quickly surpassed by their resurgent rivals.

The Black and Whites have become a source of inspiration for the Tigers in their own fight to pull away from the bottom of Super League.

John Cartwright, left, has found a leader in Aidan Sezer, right. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"They've signed some decent middles," added McGuire. "They got Liam Knight from the NRL as well who has added to them.

"They were missing a few players, which makes it even more frustrating that we weren't able to play anywhere near our potential.

"It's hard losing – losing is rubbish. Everybody wants success now. You don't get a long time in sport and coaching. You've got to get it right pretty quickly.

"It's just a case of getting back to work and fixing things up. That's all I can do and all I know."

John Asiata has quickly established himself as a key man for Hull. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Castleford have two weeks to prepare for their next game but there is no let-up for the injury-hit Airlie Birds, who turn their attention to a blockbuster Challenge Cup quarter-final derby against Hull KR.

Cade Cust has been ruled out of next Saturday's MKM Stadium showdown after sustaining a concussion at Wheldon Road, which could leave Hull with a makeshift half-back pairing for their biggest match of the season so far.

Cartwright has already started the mind games ahead of his first derby, declaring Hull KR as the favourites.

"KR are the form team at the moment," said the Australian.

"It's a funny term, underdog. I'm not sure if it's good or bad, but we’re handling it well. Once we go to training all that noise disappears. It's about us getting ready for the game.

"I still think – and the players think – that if we get anywhere near our best then we’ll compete with anyone.