Willie Peters hailed Hull KR's Challenge Cup success as the pinnacle of his career after watching his side write their names into club folklore with a dramatic Wembley victory.

The Robins ended their 40-year wait for major silverware in thrilling fashion on Saturday afternoon, edging out Warrington Wolves 8-6 thanks to Tom Davies’ late converted try in a nerve-shredding finale.

Peters, whose playing career featured spells with South Sydney Rabbitohs and Wigan Warriors, struggled to put his emotions into words following the historic triumph.

"It's a weird feeling," he said. "I haven't experienced it before.

"I'm so, so proud of this playing group – unbelievable. That wasn't the best performance but it was a gritty performance and you need that in a cup final.

"You need to enjoy discomfort and they certainly did that. They were uncomfortable for long, long periods. Warrington kept throwing so much at them. (Lance Todd Trophy winner Marc) Sneyd was exceptional with his kicking but we found a way.

"I'm so, so proud of this playing group and staff, and really proud to be head coach of this club.

"This is the highest point of my career. Nothing beats this."

Willie Peters pictured before the game. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Peters' side were staring down the barrel of a third final defeat in two years with three minutes remaining after Josh Thewlis' late first-half try gave Warrington a 6-2 lead that they protected with impressive control in wet conditions.

However, Davies pounced to finish Tyrone May's grubber kick and give Mikey Lewis the chance to boot Rovers to glory from a tight angle.

"I knew Mikey would kick it at the end," said Peters on the half-back, who only had the responsibility due to the unavailability of the cup-tied Arthur Mourgue.

"I spoke to him a few weeks back because I knew he’d be our kicker and he'd need to practice. But he said he's better when he just goes out and kicks. I did think, ‘Do I say ‘go practice or let him go?’

Elliot Minchella, left, celebrates Hull KR's Challenge Cup win with Jesse Sue. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"But probably the moment I was most calm was when he had the ball in his hands at the end because it was a massive moment – and his moment. He owned it.”

Elliot Minchella had the honour of lifting the trophy amid joyous scenes at the national stadium, becoming just the second KR captain to do so after the late, great Roger Millward.

The hard-fought win helped lay to rest the ghosts of Rovers' golden-point defeat in the 2023 final.

"It definitely hasn't sunk in yet," said Minchella, who also captained the Robins in last year’s Grand Final loss to Wigan.

Hull KR captain Elliot Minchella lifts the Challenge Cup. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It felt unbelievable. I remember walking up the same stairs two years ago to pick up a loser's medal and how bad that feeling felt for a long, long time.

"I'm so proud to be able to do it with a bunch of people who are genuine best mates and work so hard together. The board, the fans – we've all done it together.