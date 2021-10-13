OFF-CONTRACT: A host of NRL players are yet to secure their futures for 2022. Pictures: Getty Images.

NRL free agents: The best players still without a club in 2022 - could any of these stars join Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC, Hull KR, Wakefield Trinity, Castleford Tigers or Huddersfield Giants?

With the 2021 rugby league season completed in both hemispheres, the transfer activity of clubs in both Super League and the NRL is hotting up.

By Ben McKenna
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 2:04 pm

A number of players in Super League are still waiting to sort their futures while a host of NRL stars are without clubs for 2022.

SUPER LEAGUE: The free agents still searching for a club.

After scouring the free-agent list from the Australian competition, we looked at 17 of the best NRL players yet to secure a deal for 2022 and beyond to see which stars might opt to switch to Super League next year.

TRACKING TRANSFERS: Mahe Fonua - Castleford Tigers sign Tongan ace following shock exit from Hull FC.

1. Edrick Lee

Edrick Lee - The Newcastle Knights winger has yet to secure his future. He has been with the Knights since 2019 and made his State of Origin debut with Queensland last year.

Photo: Getty Images

2. Blake Ferguson

Blake Ferguson - The NRL stalwart, who made his debut in the competition in 2009, is still without a club for next year after being released by Parramatta Eels.

Photo: Getty Images

3. Michael Chee-Kam

Michael Chee-Kam - The centre or second-rower has been released by Wests Tigers but is a reported target of South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Photo: Getty Images

4. Tex Hoy

Tex Hoy - The full-back made his NRL debut with Newcastle Knights last year but is out of contract with the club

Photo: Getty Images

