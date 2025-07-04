Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 29-year-old, who is equally adept at hooker or loose forward, will join Trinity on a two-year deal at the end of this season.

The signing of an NRL regular is a significant coup for the ambitious Belle Vue club.

"We are delighted to capture Jazz for the next two years," said Powell.

Jazz Tevaga is on his way to Super League. (Photo: Brett Hemmings/Getty Images)

"He is a high-quality, high-energy player who will add to our quality pack as we move into our second season in Super League.

"Everyone we have spoken to has been glowing about how tough and how much of a leader Jazz is. I look forward to working with a genuine NRL player in his prime."

Tevaga spent nine seasons with New Zealand Warriors before joining Manly at the end of last year.

The Samoa international has played 15 games for the Sea Eagles and was attracting interest from NRL rivals before being convinced by the project at Belle Vue.

"I'm really excited to be joining Wakefield Trinity and to take this next step in my career," said Tevaga.

"The club has a strong vision for the future and I'm grateful for the opportunity to be a part of it.

"I can't wait to get over there and get stuck in with the brothers."

Recruitment manager Ste Mills expects Tevaga to raise standards at Wakefield.

"He's proven himself at the highest level in the NRL," said Mills. "His toughness, leadership and relentless attitude are exactly what we want at Wakefield Trinity.