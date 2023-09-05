NRL superstar Dom Young on Brian McDermott's Newcastle Knights influence, England availability and Super League dilemma

In the three years since playing his second and final game for Huddersfield Giants, Dom Young has quickly built a compelling case to be classed as the best English winger to grace the NRL.

While a string of forwards have conquered rugby league's premier competition – Adrian Morley, Gareth Ellis and Sam Burgess chief among them – life in Australia has been tougher for backs, particularly in the modern era.

The travails of Super League greats Sam Tomkins and Ryan Hall would have been enough to put most players off but Young is not your average athlete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plucked from relative obscurity, the Wakefield native has scored 41 tries in 49 games for Newcastle Knights after backing himself to crack the NRL as a teenager.

Last Saturday, Young set a new record for tries in a season for the Knights with an astonishing finish and added another for good measure to take his tally to 23 in as many games.

The quickfire double against St George Illawarra Dragons came too late to beat Dolphins winger Jamayne Isaako to the 2023 NRL tryscoring crown, leaving Young with mixed emotions.

"I set my sights on the Knights record when I found out I was near it so I'm pretty glad that I got that," he told The Yorkshire Post. "It was a pretty proud moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The instincts kicked in. I found myself in a position I've probably not been in before. If I'm finishing in the corner, I always back myself to keep the ball down so it's just about keeping my body in the field of play.

Dom Young is enjoying a remarkable season in the NRL. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

"To miss it (the NRL prize) by one is a bit disappointing. I've had quite a few disallowed throughout the year so I might have got it without them but it's all good."

Young's tries helped fire Newcastle to a fifth-place finish, securing the club a first home play-off game since 2006.

The Knights head into Sunday's eliminator against Canberra Raiders on the back of nine wins in a row, a run that has coincided with former Leeds Rhinos boss Brian McDermott implementing his ideas in his role as Adam O'Brien's right-hand man.

"It's been a really good year for us," said Young.

The Wakefield native took the World Cup by storm last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had a few new faces at the start of the year and even Brian McDermott coming over as assistant coach, he's brought in a new defensive system which everyone has bought into really well.

"He understands what he's doing. He's been there with Leeds at the highest level and has got all the boys' respect. I can definitely see why he's at the top of the game.

"In the middle part of the season, it all clicked and we're building nicely now. We've won nine in a row and not many teams can say they've done that so we've definitely got a lot of momentum going into the finals.

"We're playing really good rugby at the minute. It's exciting to see what we can do."

Dom Young scores a sensational try against St George last weekend. (Photo by Brett Hemmings/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As if the carrot of a maiden Grand Final appearance was not enough, Young's Newcastle career is in sudden death after the 22-year-old agreed to join Sydney Roosters from 2024.

The towering flyer will be doing everything he can to ensure his Knights story ends at Stadium Australia on October 1.

"It's pretty special playing at Newcastle," said Young.

"The fans really get behind you and always pack out the stadium. It's pretty big that we did get that home semi and are playing in front of them.

"It's my first finals game as well so it's going to be pretty special doing that at home. I'm not going to get too many more games so I definitely don't want it to be my last one."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Young's NRL exploits are impressive enough without factoring in that he is going it alone on the other side of the world to his family and friends.

The athletic winger has been a key part of Newcastle's resurgence. (Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images)

For the time being, Young is happy for his loved ones to continue to support from afar.

"I don't think they'll be able to come out just for the finals," he said.

"It would be nice if they could if we progress a bit further but it's a long way for them to come – and I'm not expecting them to come either.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They're happy watching at home on TV. They're always getting up early to watch the games and I can definitely feel their support even when they are so far away."

Young's situation will change for the better next year when brother Alex – currently of Newcastle Thunder – joins him at the Roosters.

"It probably makes the move a bit easier having him there with me," he added.

"It's good that he's got his opportunity to come out here and experience what it's like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've obviously been out here for the last few years without anyone so having him here will be good. I'm excited for him."

Regardless of the result this weekend, Young's season will not be over.

After bursting onto the international scene with nine tries in five games at last year's World Cup, the youngster is excited about the prospect of representing England in the upcoming series against Tonga on home soil.

"I've told Shaun (Wane) that I want to be a part of the squad if I'm selected," said Young. "I can definitely see myself coming over for that Tonga series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I really enjoyed the World Cup. Wearing the jersey was one of the proudest moments of my career so far.

"It's a pretty special feeling playing at home in front of all my friends and family. I can't wait to do that again, hopefully."

With so much still to achieve in the NRL, Young is unlikely to return to England on a permanent basis anytime soon.

But he feels he has unfinished business in Super League, which could make a move appealing later in his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a tough one," said Young. "I still feel like I'm pretty new on my journey over here so it's too early to say.

"I obviously grew up watching Super League and was a big Bradford fan so it's always been a goal of mine to play Super League. I never really got a proper chance to do that even though I did get a couple of games at Huddersfield.