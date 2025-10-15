Old order or brave new frontier? Super League faces momentous 24 hours - James O'Brien comment

After 80 days of speculation, posturing and suspense, D-Day is set to arrive for the cohort of Super League hopefuls.

The door was opened by the existing 12 top-flight clubs in late July when they voted to expand the competition to 14 teams from 2026.

For Championship clubs, many of which had feared a closed shop following the introduction of the grading system, the expansion represented a fresh opportunity to reach the promised land.

Eighty days on, the wait has felt almost as long as one of Phileas Fogg's famous journeys.

York Knights, Bradford Bulls, London Broncos and Toulouse Olympique have been locked in a battle ever since the announcement, each making their case in their own way.

Barring an unexpected twist, three of the four clubs will end the week in Super League.

Salford Red Devils' 17-year stay in the top flight appears to be over after a disastrous season that has left the club's future in doubt.

In an industry where there is little room for sentiment, their demise has created an opportunity for a Championship club to swoop in and claim a Super League place through the grading system.

York and Bradford are both in the mix for Super League. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The 2025 scores and rankings will be published on Thursday at 10am, representing the first chance for the promotion candidates to pull up a seat at the top table – and avoid another day of anxiety.

The fate of the clubs that fall outside the top 12 will be in the hands of a seven-strong panel, which will reveal the two additional teams 24 hours later.

The panel will assess each club based on a combination of this year’s financial performance, forecasts through to 2028 and their ability to field a competitive side from 2026 onwards. They will also consider the five pillars used in the grading process: fandom, performance, finances, stadium and community.

If all things are equal, the panel will effectively be handpicking which clubs earn a spot in Super League.

Salford are set to drop out of Super League. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

That element of subjectivity has only added to the uncertainty surrounding Friday's announcement, heightening the importance of avoiding a potential lottery.

Bradford have shaped as frontrunners for 12th spot and automatic entry to the top tier, which would allow them to sidestep any controversy.

The link to Nigel Wood, who left Odsal to return to the Rugby Football League earlier this year, is hard to ignore – but it becomes irrelevant if they rank among the top 12 under IMG's grading system.

While the other hopefuls are making their case on potential, the Bulls have already proved they can be a force in Super League.

Darren Lockyer is part of London's new ownership group. (Photo: VAUGHN RIDLEY/SWPIX.COM)

Bradford have been outside the top flight since 2014, yet the four-time champions remain the fourth most successful club of the summer era.

Until Hull KR's breakthrough Old Trafford triumph last weekend, they were one of only four teams ever to lift the Super League trophy.

Odsal is the shadow that looms over Bradford, a problem that detracts from the positive strides the club have made on the long road back to the top level.

The Bulls have grown in every area in recent years, yet their stadium remains stuck in time.

Between the crumbling terraces and the stock car track surrounding the pitch, Odsal is far from the modern vision IMG imagined for the sport.

Ironically, it could be their own grading system that hands Bradford the golden ticket they have spent the past decade chasing.

Toulouse claimed a big win over York in the recent Championship Grand Final. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Should they miss out on the top 12, the panel would face a tough argument in favour of the Bulls over clubs such as York, Toulouse and London, which bring the promise of expanding Super League's reach.

By virtually every metric, the Knights are at the front of the queue.

York are as ready as any club on the field, as shown by their 1895 Cup and League Leaders' Shield successes, and have had four years of growth across every area of the business.

From the men's and women's teams to the foundation, attendances and the commercial operations – not to mention the best facilities in the Championship – the Knights meet every standard of a Super League club.

York began recruiting for a full-time switch in May, a drive headlined by the signing of former Australia prop Paul Vaughan, and are confident they can compete at the top level from day one.

London, who were 24th when the rankings were first introduced and finished 10th in the Championship this year, have been as bullish as any club about their prospects.

With Gary Hetherington and Darren Lockyer teaming up in a powerhouse ownership group, Jason Demetriou primed to take over as head coach and two-time World Cup winner Reagan Campbell-Gillard leading their recruitment drive, the Broncos are practically demanding a Super League spot next year.

Toulouse may not have been shouting from the rooftops in the same way but their recent Grand Final win speaks for itself.

In the space of 24 hours, three clubs will celebrate, while one will face another season in the Championship.

Bradford and York await the outcome – eagerly and nervously in equal measure – an established order fallen on hard times in one corner and a brave new frontier for the sport in the other.