Oliver Russell delivers Huddersfield Giants fitness boost ahead of Challenge Cup final

The 23-year-old Russell was a major injury doubt after damaging a hamstring in last Friday’s Super League match against Toulouse but played a full part in the Giants’ captain’s run at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday afternoon.

“Oliver Russell is fit,” said coach Ian Watson at the end of the training session. “He looked pretty good there in the final run.

“He ran a little bit tentatively on Wednesday which made us a bit nervous. But he’s come out today and absolutely trained outstandingly. He’s looked sharp as well so he’ll play.”

Huddersfield Giants huddle during the captain's run. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Watson confirmed Russell’s half-back partner would be Australian Jack Cogger, who made his return from a three-match ban last week, kicking a late drop goal to secure a 17-16 win over Toulouse.

With Ashton Golding set to occupy the utility spot on the bench, it means teenager Will Pryce will almost certainly miss out on selection despite being available after completing a 10-match ban imposed in March for a dangerous tackle.

Fages, meanwhile, took part in the final stages of the captain’s run wearing a knee brace and is facing a lengthy lay-off, according to Watson.

The France international, who suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in St Helens’ victory over Castleford in last season’s Challenge Cup final, defied a calf injury to help the Giants gain a 25-4 win over Hull KR in the semi-final – but scans have showed the injury is more serious than initially thought.

Huddersfield Giants' captain Luke Yates warms up prior to the start of the captain's run. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“Something flashed up on the scan so we had to send him for another which came back showing a dent in the bone on top of the fibia,” Watson said.

“We got to a very delicate position where, if he played here and he hurt himself, it could be a long time before he came back.

“We had a real good discussion about that. Theo has signed on for us for three years and we want to be playing in these games every single year.

“It was taking that bit of short-term pain for a longer-term gain here.

“The specialist was confident that, if he missed this game, he will only miss eight weeks potentially so he could be back before the end of the year, which would be big for us.”

Watson also confirmed that prop Matty English would be on the bench, taking over from Sebastine Ikahihifo, after missing the semi-final through suspension and being left out of the Toulouse game.