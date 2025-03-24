Oliver Wilson suspended in fresh blow for depleted Huddersfield Giants
Wilson was charged with grade D head contact following a review of Huddersfield's defeat at Salford Red Devils.
The punishment is 15 penalty points and an automatic suspension, as well as a fine.
The depleted Giants, who are the only winless side in Super League after five rounds, will be without the in-form England prop for the upcoming games against Hull KR and Catalans Dragons.
Hull FC pair Jack Ashworth and Liam Knight were each handed one point after being issued with grade A charges for minor indiscretions in the win at Wakefield Trinity.
Castleford Tigers hooker Judah Rimbu also received a point for a grade A offence.
The threshold for a suspension is six penalty points.
