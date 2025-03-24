Oliver Wilson suspended in fresh blow for depleted Huddersfield Giants

Oliver Wilson has been hit with a two-match ban in a fresh blow for the beleaguered Huddersfield Giants.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wilson was charged with grade D head contact following a review of Huddersfield's defeat at Salford Red Devils.

The punishment is 15 penalty points and an automatic suspension, as well as a fine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The depleted Giants, who are the only winless side in Super League after five rounds, will be without the in-form England prop for the upcoming games against Hull KR and Catalans Dragons.

Hull FC pair Jack Ashworth and Liam Knight were each handed one point after being issued with grade A charges for minor indiscretions in the win at Wakefield Trinity.

Castleford Tigers hooker Judah Rimbu also received a point for a grade A offence.