The 19-year-old caught the eye playing for the Rhinos at academy and reserve level as part of a dual-registration agreement.

A Yorkshire Academy representative, Warren has gained first-team experience with Championship club York, making five appearances for James Ford's team.

“I am really excited about the future and the opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in world rugby," he said.

Toby Warren has been rewarded with a long-term deal. (Picture: Leeds Rhinos)

"I have really enjoyed the time I have spent on loan here over the last two years and it was always a club I wanted to be part of in the future. The lads are all great here and the coaches have really helped me.

"Chev Walker and Mark Butterill have really helped me as my coaches, and I am excited to work with Rohan Smith now so I can kick on."

Warren is relatively new to the sport having played football until his mid-teens.

The former Heworth and New Earswick All Blacks junior progressed through York's Excel programme.

Toby Warren is in familiar surroundings at Headingley. (Picture: Leeds Rhinos)

“I will always be grateful to the Knights for the help they have given me," he added.

"They took me down when I was a young kid who didn’t know too much about the game and allowed me to have the opportunity to come to the Rhinos and progress my game.

"The Championship is a great competition. I have been fortunate to play a few games in the Championship and it is a great way for young players to get into the professional game against first-team men.

"I am thankful for the opportunity James Ford and York gave me."

Rhinos head coach Smith has earmarked Warren as one for the future.

“We are delighted to have secured Toby on a long-term deal," he said.

"I would like to thank York for their support of Toby. He is a player with real potential and I am looking forward to seeing how he develops over the next few years.