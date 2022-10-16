The 30-year-old, who won two caps for Australia in 2018 and has also played for New South Wales, helped inspire the Wolfhounds to an emphatic 48-2 win at Headingley.

Keary was cheered on by his parents in the crowd to crown a memorable weekend for the three-time NRL champion.

"It's something that's been coming for a long time," said Keary in the post-match press conference.

"It wasn't meant to be in 2017 but heritage has always been a big part of my family and it's something we've always been proud of.

"To realise that now is pretty special. I was a little bit emotional when I finally got to see the jersey and my last name on the back of it.

"It's one of the proudest moments of my footy career. I've been lucky enough to do some pretty special stuff but to be over here at this moment with this team representing this country is something that will stay with me forever."

Keary ran the show in the first half to leave Ireland in control at the interval against a Jamaica side largely made up of part-time players.

Luke Keary looks on during the post-match press conference. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images for RLWC)

Ged Corcoran's team were good value for an 18-2 lead courtesy of tries from Louis Senior, George King, Brendan O'Hagan and Ed Chamberlain.

The Wolfhounds were dominant throughout and finished with 10 tries to give their tournament lift-off.

Senior completed his double and was joined on the scoresheet by brother Innes, Toby King, James McDonnell, James Bentley and Frankie Halton.

The result sets up the opportunity to secure a quarter-final place against Lebanon next weekend and a potential date with Australia – but Keary refuses to get carried away.

Players of Ireland interact with the crowd following the win over Jamaica. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

"I honestly haven't looked that far ahead," said the Queensland-born star.

"We've mapped out Jamaica and Lebanon – they're our two big ones. It's imperative we tick these two off.

