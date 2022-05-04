One off-contract Super League player each Yorkshire club must tie down

From May 1 each year, off-contract players are free to negotiate deals with rival clubs for the following season and beyond.

There is an understandable focus on recruitment but retention can be equally as important.

Here, The Yorkshire Post picks out one off-contract player each club from the county must keep.

Jake Trueman is in high demand. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Castleford Tigers - Jake Trueman

After being limited to 21 appearances due to a chronic back injury in the previous two seasons, the talented half-back has yet to miss a game this year.

Warrington Wolves, Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC have all been credited with an interest in the 23-year-old, a player with his best years in front of him.

As Lee Radford sets about taking Castleford to the next level, tying down Trueman would send a message to the rest of Super League.

Ricky Leutele scored the winning try at Wakefield last week. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Huddersfield Giants - Ricky Leutele

Leutele has just turned 32 but there is no sign of the powerful centre slowing down.

The former Cronulla Sharks star has scored five tries in nine Super League outings this year and averages 119 metres per game.

In an industrious Giants team, Leutele provides an X factor on the edges and retaining his services should be high on the club's list of priorities.

Joe Lovodua has been a huge hit at Hull FC. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Hull FC - Joe Lovodua

Several high-profile names are coming towards the end of their current deals at the MKM Stadium, namely Josh Reynolds, Luke Gale, Manu Ma'u and Danny Houghton.

But Lovodua is the man making Brett Hodgson's side tick this season after quickly endearing himself to the Hull faithful.

The versatile Fijian provides a spark that had been missing and is a player the Black and Whites must keep at all costs.

Matt Parcell has been in fine form again this season. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Hull KR - Matt Parcell

As many as 15 players are coming off contract at Craven Park, six of which occupy overseas quota spots.

Of those, Rovers would no doubt love to keep Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Kane Linnett and Matt Parcell, three players who have been at the forefront of the club's recent transformation.

Still the right side of 30, Parcell is KR's most valuable asset on the off-contract list and the club remain hopeful of convincing the Australian to extend his stay.

Leeds Rhinos - Jack Broadbent

A strong case could be made for Rhyse Martin but Leeds must stop the steady flow of young talent leaving Headingley.

Jack Broadbent has returned to the Leeds side in recent weeks. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Corey Hall and Alex Sutcliffe moved on during the off-season after seeing no clear route to the first team, with Broadbent seemingly treading the same path before Rohan Smith's arrival.

Smith's plans for the England Knights starlet are unknown but he is the type of talent the Rhinos should be building the team around.

Wakefield Trinity - Tom Johnstone

Johnstone's contract is something Wakefield have not had to worry about since he signed a long-term deal in 2018.

But they now face the unenviable task of trying to convince one of the best wingers in Super League to stay put at Belle Vue amid interest from a whole host of suitors, including at least one NRL club.

Johnstone's injury problems are well documented but there is no doubting his match-winning ability and Trinity must match if not better rival offers to have any chance of keeping the 26-year-old.