'Only place I want to be': Dean Hadley becomes latest player to commit to Hull KR

By James O'Brien
Published 10th Jan 2025, 16:00 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2025, 16:02 GMT
Dean Hadley has handed Hull KR another pre-season boost after signing a one-year contract extension.

The hardworking forward had entered the final 12 months of his previous deal but will now remain at Craven Park until at least the end of 2026.

Hadley joins captain Elliot Minchella and vice-captain James Batchelor in committing his future to the Robins before the start of the new season.

The 32-year-old is an integral member of Willie Peters' pack and one of the club's longest-serving players.

Hadley has played 104 games for Rovers since joining from arch-rivals Hull FC in 2019, including 30 appearances in last season's run to the Super League Grand Final.

"I'm really happy to re-sign with Hull KR and get sorted nice and early," he said.

"This is the only place I want to be. I love it here. I enjoy being in this environment with the lads. As a club, we're getting better every year.

"Part of my reason for coming here was to establish myself as a first-team player. I wanted to be somewhere where I was playing a role and I'd like to think I've done that so far.

Dean Hadley has extended his stay at Hull KR. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)Dean Hadley has extended his stay at Hull KR. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)
"It's proved to be a really good decision for me and I'm looking to improve again and win silverware at Hull KR."

Rovers begin their 2025 Super League season at home to Castleford Tigers on February 14.

Peters has expressed his delight after completing another important piece of business ahead of the big kick-off.

"Dean leads through his actions both on and off the field and has deservedly become part of our club's leadership group," said the KR boss.

"Deano is well-liked amongst the playing group. One of the biggest compliments a player can have is your team-mates want to play with you. That's definitely the case with Dean Hadley."

