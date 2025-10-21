'Outstanding professional': Leeds Rhinos release Jack Sinfield ahead of Super League switch
The 21-year-old had a year left on his deal but he has been given the green light to leave Headingley early.
Sinfield made his Super League debut for the Rhinos as a teenager, following in the footsteps of his legendary father Kevin.
However, he failed to establish himself as a leading half-back and was limited to 29 appearances during his four seasons in the first team.
Leeds sporting director Ian Blease has backed Sinfield's ambition to be a Super League regular.
"Jack's agent approached the club about the possibility of a release to allow him to look at longer-term options from next season," said Blease.
"Jack has been an outstanding professional and a vital member of our squad over the last two seasons, particularly preparing the first team in our opposed training sessions and leading our young reserves team this season.
"But we understand his desire to be a starting half-back and to run a team. I look forward to seeing how he progresses in the coming years.
"He is a popular member of our squad and leaves AMT Headingley with our best wishes."
Sinfield played 14 times for Brad Arthur's side in 2025, including the final two games of the regular season.
The youngster becomes the latest player to leave the Rhinos following the recent departures of Andy Ackers and James Bentley.
"I would like to wish Jack all the best for the future," said Leeds boss Arthur.
"His attitude and commitment to improve have been first class since I arrived at the club.
"I think he should be applauded for wanting to test himself as a regular starting half and take on the next challenge. At this stage, we are unable to offer that at the Rhinos but we wish him all the best."