Leeds Rhinos have released Jack Sinfield from his contract ahead of an expected move to Wakefield Trinity.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old had a year left on his deal but he has been given the green light to leave Headingley early.

Sinfield made his Super League debut for the Rhinos as a teenager, following in the footsteps of his legendary father Kevin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he failed to establish himself as a leading half-back and was limited to 29 appearances during his four seasons in the first team.

Leeds sporting director Ian Blease has backed Sinfield's ambition to be a Super League regular.

"Jack's agent approached the club about the possibility of a release to allow him to look at longer-term options from next season," said Blease.

"Jack has been an outstanding professional and a vital member of our squad over the last two seasons, particularly preparing the first team in our opposed training sessions and leading our young reserves team this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But we understand his desire to be a starting half-back and to run a team. I look forward to seeing how he progresses in the coming years.

Jack Sinfield's time at Leeds is over. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"He is a popular member of our squad and leaves AMT Headingley with our best wishes."

Sinfield played 14 times for Brad Arthur's side in 2025, including the final two games of the regular season.

The youngster becomes the latest player to leave the Rhinos following the recent departures of Andy Ackers and James Bentley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would like to wish Jack all the best for the future," said Leeds boss Arthur.

"His attitude and commitment to improve have been first class since I arrived at the club.