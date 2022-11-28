Bradford Bulls academy product George Burgess has retired from rugby league at the age of 30 after accepting defeat in his battle against injuries.

The Dewsbury-born prop was released by St George Illawarra Dragons last month on the back of another frustrating season.

Burgess made the last of his four appearances for the NRL club in May and saw out the campaign playing in the NSW Cup.

The front-rower took a break from the sport last year to undergo hip resurfacing surgery after being restricted to eight appearances in his debut season with Wigan Warriors in 2020.

Burgess, whose twin brother Tom played for England in the recent World Cup, was regarded as one of the hottest prospects in the game as a teenager.

He was snapped up by South Sydney Rabbitohs before he had made his first-team debut for Bradford and quickly wrote his name into club folklore by scoring a crucial try in the 2014 NRL Grand Final.

Burgess made 153 NRL appearances in all and won 15 caps for England.

“It is with a heavy heart that I officially announce my retirement from rugby league,” Burgess posted on Instagram.

George Burgess during his time with Wigan Warriors. (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

“It has been a dream come true to live out my boyhood dream and represent my family and country through my time especially at South Sydney and England.

“Unfortunately, injuries ended my career before I would’ve liked but I am a happy man walking away from this beautiful game with my achievements.

“I want to thank all my coaches and teammates over the years who have helped me, along with my loving family and wife @joanna.m.burgess.

“Over and out.”