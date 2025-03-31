Will Pryce is ready to create his own slice of history with Hull FC after following in the footsteps of his father.

Pryce has cut short his time at NRL club Newcastle Knights to join the Black and Whites on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The 22-year-old will don the number six shirt worn by dad Leon in 2015 and 2016.

"I'm over the moon to be joining Hull FC – a huge club with a rich history and a big, passionate fanbase," he said.

Will Pryce is back in Super League. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"Watching from afar, it's clear that I'll be coming into a really positive environment that has been created this season under John Cartwright – one that I am sure can be a catalyst for helping to create some special days in the years ahead.

"Having been in the stands in years gone by as a Hull FC fan when my dad was at the club, the Airlie Birds have always held a special place in my heart.

"I was at the Challenge Cup final in 2016 when the club finally ended their ‘Wembley hoodoo’ and to be in the dressing room that day was an incredible experience that I'll never forget. I can't wait to sing Old Faithful again and hopefully create some new memories along the way."

The signing of Pryce ends Hull's search for a new half-back, which began when Jordan Abdull left during pre-season without playing a game.

Will Pryce struggled to establish himself at the Knights. (Photo: Jason McCawley/Getty Images))

Pryce returns to Super League after 18 months in the NRL with the Knights.

The Bradford native was limited to five first-grade appearances, the highlight a debut try in a victory over Parramatta Eels.

Pryce, who scored 17 tries in 46 games for Huddersfield Giants during his first stint in Super League, will arrive in time for Saturday's Challenge Cup quarter-final against Hull KR but the derby is likely to come too soon for Hull's newest recruit.

Chief executive Richie Myler said: "This is a significant signing for the club and one that we are absolutely delighted to get over the line.

"Will is an incredibly talented player and I think he is the perfect fit for our team. His ambition matches our ambition to grow as a club and ultimately be successful again.