Paul Rowley makes Hull KR selection prediction as Salford Red Devils' problems worsen
The Salford boss has lost a raft of influential players since the start of the season as a result of the club's financial crisis, including Marc Sneyd, Tim Lafai and Kallum Watkins.
Rowley's latest challenge is to scrape together a side to take on Super League leaders KR at St James' Park on Saturday.
A date with the beleaguered Red Devils appears to offer Peters the perfect opportunity to rotate ahead of next week's Challenge Cup semi-final against Catalans Dragons – but Rowley is not anticipating wholesale changes.
"Whatever team Hull KR put out, they'll be very strong," said Rowley, whose options have been further depleted by Chris Atkin's move to Castleford Tigers.
"They're not a team that generally goes from within the core squad. You saw that last week with (James) Batchelor playing on the edges. They trust the players that play week in, week out.
"Obviously Budgie (Joe Burgess) is back from a HIA and (Tom) Davies was touch and go last week so he'll probably be back as well. That makes them a lot stronger.
"Hull KR are a great team. They've been building nicely as a club and a team for the last few years. They did it tough, had a reset and have been going great.
"It's certainly a difficult game whoever plays – and I expect them all to play."
Salford have faced more upheaval this week after Jake Thewlis was recalled by parent club Warrington Wolves.
Rowley has also been dealing with an untimely bout of illness.
"Ryan Brierley has had an ear infection and there's been a lot of it in camp," said Rowley, who will make a late call on the injured Joe Mellor.
"There have been about four or five of the lads, weirdly, with the ear infection coming off the back of viruses and chest infections. They’ve been rough."
