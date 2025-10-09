Paul Wellens era ends as St Helens begin search for new head coach

Paul Wellens has left his role as St Helens head coach after failing to earn a new contract.

The 45-year-old's final game in charge was last week's semi-final defeat to Hull KR at Craven Park.

Wellens led Saints to three consecutive top-six finishes, maintaining the club's remarkable record of reaching the play-offs in every Super League season.

However, St Helens fell short in the biggest games and Wellens has now paid the price with his job.

"Following a meeting with the club, I have been informed that they will be looking to appoint a new head coach for the 2026 season," he said.

"Whilst I'm naturally disappointed that my time at the club will be coming to an end, I also respect that decision and would like to thank Eamonn (McManus, chairman) for his honesty in what I know would have been an extremely difficult conversation.

"We have developed a close working relationship for the best part of 25 years and despite the difficult nature of such discussions, our friendship remains very much intact."

Wellens cemented his place in St Helens folklore as a player, winning five Super League titles and five Challenge Cups.

Paul Wellens has lost his job in the wake of St Helens' play-off exit. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

The former Great Britain full-back joined Saints' coaching staff following his retirement in 2015 and helped the club claim an unprecedented four-peat as an assistant.

But despite kicking off his reign with a World Club Challenge victory at the start of 2023, Wellens was unable to replicate the success of previous years as head coach.

While the decision signals a new chapter for St Helens, it also closes one of the club's most decorated eras.

"Paul's contribution to the history of our club has been without equal," said McManus.

The 2023 World Club Challenge success was as good as it got for Paul Wellens as head coach. (Photo: David Neilson/SWpix.com)

"As a player, he won every honour available in our sport and was at the epicentre of our incredible success story during his 17-year playing career at the Saints.

"As head coach, he started his career with the greatest achievement in our over 150-year history when he led us to victory over Penrith Panthers to win the World Club Challenge on Australian soil in 2023.

"He has since committed his life in every way to the club as our head coach. He has always done so with professionalism, dignity and class. He's been a supreme ambassador to our club and to our sport.