KR's lead over Wigan Warriors at the top is down to just two points after they followed up the narrow loss to Leeds Rhinos with a sluggish performance against Leigh.

However, Peters has told his team there is no need to panic.

"There are some areas we need to work on and clean up but this is the peaks and valleys of a Super League season," said Peters following the 28-10 defeat.

"You don't go out wanting to lose or not perform at your best but you're going to have periods where you're not as sharp as you want to be.

"I don't want to take anything away from Leigh. They were good and deserved the win."

The Robins were without Mikey Lewis and lost replacement half-back Danny Richardson early on, leading to a disjointed performance from the leaders.

Rovers pulled back to within four points after Kelepi Tanginoa added to Tyrone May's first-half try but they could not stay with their inspired hosts in searing temperatures.

Hull KR were beaten to the punch by the fired-up Leopards. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"There was chaos and we need to handle that," added Peters.

"We pride ourselves on being able to handle chaos and we didn't handle it as well as we could or should.

"We've handled it before in big games with people out of position but this was one of those days where they deserved to win.

"You're going to go through a lot through the season and this is another little lesson for us."

It was tough going for the forwards in challenging conditions. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Lewis will return against Catalans Dragons next week but Richardson may require surgery on his ankle injury and Jez Litten will miss the trip to Perpignan due to concussion.

Litten was the only player sin-binned following a heated incident in the closing stages at Leigh Sports Village, leaving Peters perplexed.

"Jez is busted up so we'll have to have a look at that," said the Rovers boss.

"The feedback that I got wasn't great on what an opposition player had done and Jez has failed his HIA.